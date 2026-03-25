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Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress leader is ‘stable’, investigations underway, say doctors at Delhi hospital

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, hospitalised for a possible infection, is reported stable as doctors conduct further investigations. Her son Rahul Gandhi cancels a campaign rally in Kerala, emphasizing the family's concern during this health scare.

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Published25 Mar 2026, 03:22 PM IST
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New Delhi: Congress MP Sonia Gandhi during the Dr Manmohan Singh Memorial Lecture by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI02_26_2026_000565A)
New Delhi: Congress MP Sonia Gandhi during the Dr Manmohan Singh Memorial Lecture by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI02_26_2026_000565A)(PTI)
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Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is stable and is being treated for a possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract, dortors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said on Wednesday afternoon.

Sonia Gandhi, 79, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for a routine medical check-up on Tuesday evening.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi cancels Kerala visit due to mother Sonia Gandhi's health issues

"Sonia Gandhi is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract. Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a statement.

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A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, and antibiotics have been administered, the statement said. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital at 10.30 PM on Tuesday evening after feeling unwell.

Rahul Cancels Kerala Visit

Rahul Gandhi, hes son, cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala on Wednesday due to Sonia Gandhi's health concerns.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, was scheduled to kick off his campaign for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections with a public rally in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening. The rally is being organised by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) at Kozhikode Beach at 4.30 PM.

Now, instead of Rahul, Congress presidentMalikarjun Khargewill address the rally, Congress sources said.

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson experienced discomfort due to a change in the weather and has been kept under observation. Doctors attending to her have indicated that there is nothing serious.

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In June last year, she was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure, a party functionary had said, while she was on a personal visit to the state with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi hospitalised in Delhi after feeling unwell

The senior leader was hospitalised in the past for a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract and underwent a procedure for the same.

Sonia Gandhi is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract.

Sonia Gandhi turned 79 in December last year and is currently serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

(With agency inputs)

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