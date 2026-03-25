Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress leader is ‘stable’, investigations underway, say doctors at Delhi hospital

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is stable and is being treated for a possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract, dortors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said on Wednesday afternoon.
Sonia Gandhi, 79, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for a routine medical check-up on Tuesday evening.
"Sonia Gandhi is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract. Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a statement.
A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, and antibiotics have been administered, the statement said. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital at 10.30 PM on Tuesday evening after feeling unwell.
Rahul Gandhi, hes son, cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala on Wednesday due to Sonia Gandhi's health concerns.
Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, was scheduled to kick off his campaign for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections with a public rally in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening. The rally is being organised by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) at Kozhikode Beach at 4.30 PM.
Now, instead of Rahul, Congress presidentMalikarjun Khargewill address the rally, Congress sources said.
The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson experienced discomfort due to a change in the weather and has been kept under observation. Doctors attending to her have indicated that there is nothing serious.
In June last year, she was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure, a party functionary had said, while she was on a personal visit to the state with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The senior leader was hospitalised in the past for a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract and underwent a procedure for the same.
Sonia Gandhi turned 79 in December last year and is currently serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.
(With agency inputs)