Sonia Gandhi health Update: Congress leader showing improvement, will be discharged from hospital soon, say doctors

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's health is showing steady improvement, and she will be discharged from the hospital within one to two days, her doctors said on Friday.

The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday night at around 10:22 PM after developing a fever.

According to hospital chairman Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi is "much better", showing medical improvement and is comfortable.

"She is walking around and has taken her breakfast. Overall, her progress is smooth, and we hope that she will be fit to be discharged within a day or two," he said.

According to the doctors attending the Congress leader, Gandhi is undergoing treatment for a systemic infection and is responding well to antibiotics. She remains under the supervision of a team of senior doctors, who are closely monitoring her condition.

Respiratory complications linked to pollution On Wednesday, hospital chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop noted that Sonia Gandhi’s condition was also influenced by respiratory factors. Following the evaluation, doctors found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly aggravated by seasonal conditions in Delhi.

The exacerbation was attributed to a combination of cold weather and elevated pollution levels—factors that have historically posed risks to individuals with respiratory sensitivities.

She is walking around and has taken her breakfast. Overall, her progress is smooth.

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson had experienced discomfort due to a change in the weather and has been kept under observation. Doctors attending to her have indicated that there is nothing serious.

In June last year, she was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure, a party functionary had said, while she was on a personal visit to the state with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.