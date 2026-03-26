Sonia Gandhi health update: Congress MP stable, on antibiotics; Rahul Gandhi visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, where she is being treated for a systemic infection and related complications, hospital authorities confirmed. The veteran leader, who was admitted late on 24 March, is reported to be stable and responding to treatment, according to the attending medical team.

Hospital confirms infection, treatment underway for Sonia Gandhi Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Sonia Gandhi is currently under close observation and receiving antibiotic therapy.

“Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the night of 24th March for fever. As per Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman SGRH, she is undergoing treatment with antibiotics for systemic infection, under the supervision of Dr D.S Rana, Dr S Nundy and Dr Arup Basu, and is responding to the treatment.”

A subsequent hospital update provided further clarity on her condition:

“Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday at 10:22 PM. She is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, and antibiotics have been administered.”

Medical officials indicated that the admission was precautionary, allowing for detailed investigations and continuous monitoring amid concerns of infection.

Sonia Gandhi's Respiratory complications linked to weather and pollution On Wednesday, hospital chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop noted that Sonia Gandhi’s condition was also influenced by respiratory factors. Following evaluation, doctors found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly aggravated by seasonal conditions in Delhi.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi hospitalised in Delhi after feeling unwell

The exacerbation was attributed to a combination of cold weather and elevated pollution levels—factors that have historically posed risks to individuals with respiratory sensitivities.

Rahul Gandhi visits hospital, cancels Kerala trip Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited the Delhi hospital on Thursday morning and remained by his mother’s side. The Congress leader also cancelled a scheduled political visit to Kerala, choosing instead to stay in New Delhi.

Addressing a rally virtually in Kozhikode, he explained his absence:

"I would have liked to come here, but I was forced to stay in today and was unable to come. Yesterday, my mother was hospitalised and I, as a son, was quite worried about her, so I decided to stay with her. I know that the people of Kerala will understand this. Last night, I was extremely worried about my mother's health. The whole night, I was only comforted by one thing. I was comforted by a nurse from Kerala who came in every hour to check on my mother," he said.

Medical history and recent hospitalisations of Sonia Gandhi This is not the first time Sonia Gandhi has required hospital care in recent months. In June last year, she was admitted for stomach-related issues and monitored by the gastroenterology department at the same hospital. Earlier that month, she had also been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla.

The current admission, however, appears to be linked to a combination of infection and respiratory strain, prompting a more comprehensive evaluation.

Condition stable, monitoring continues for Sonia Gandhi Hospital officials reiterated that Sonia Gandhi remains stable and under constant medical supervision.