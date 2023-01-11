Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday around 3 pm, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman Board of Management at the hospital, said.

The senior leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with a viral infection. She was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

On Friday, the doctors at the hospital said she was stable and is recovering well.

"Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, who is admitted at the hospital for a viral respiratory infection is stable and is making a gradual recovery," said a statement from the hospital.