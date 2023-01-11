Home / News / India /  Sonia Gandhi health update: Senior Cong leader discharged on Tuesday

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday around 3 pm, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman Board of Management at the hospital, said. 

The senior leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with a viral infection. She was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

On Friday, the doctors at the hospital said she was stable and is recovering well.

"Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, who is admitted at the hospital for a viral respiratory infection is stable and is making a gradual recovery," said a statement from the hospital.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout