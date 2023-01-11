Sonia Gandhi health update: Senior Cong leader discharged on Tuesday1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The senior Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with a viral infection.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday around 3 pm, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman Board of Management at the hospital, said.