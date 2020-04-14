Sonia Gandhi thanks coronavirus warriors in a video message

New Delhi: Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday lauded healthcare personnel, police and sanitation workers who are on the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic .

She also urged people to follow lockdown rules and said that a sense of unity, discipline and self-confidence will defeat the virus.

"What can be more patriotic than all of us fighting the pandemic together. Our coronavirus warriors are fighting this war despite lack of basic safety gear. Our doctors, health workers and social service organisations are providing treatment despite the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE). Police and jawans are enforcing lockdown rules. Sanitation workers are constantly cleaning to prevent the spread of infection even in the difficult times," Gandhi said.

She also praised government officials who were working hard to control the virus and providing facilities to people round the clock.

The Congress chief condemned the "misbehaviour" with doctors and said this is against our culture.

"There are reports of misbehaviour with doctors in many places. This is wrong because our civilization and culture are not like this," she said.

"Many of you are fighting this war at the individual level by distributing sanitisers and ration. All of you deserve to be praises. All Congress workers are with you in this fight, whether we are in opposition or ruling a state," she added.

Today is the last day of the 21-day lockdown announced by the Prime Minister last month. Prime Minister Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today. Prior to this, the Prime Minister had on Saturday held consultations with Chief Ministers through video-conferencing, during which talks were held over the need for extending the lockdown further after taking into consideration the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via