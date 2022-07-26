Cong President Sonia Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate office after more than six hours of questioning in National Herald money-laundering case
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Cong President Sonia Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate office after more than six hours of questioning in National Herald money-laundering case, news agency PTI reported. The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday recorded Congress president Sonia Gandhi's statement on the second day of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Cong President Sonia Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate office after more than six hours of questioning in National Herald money-laundering case, news agency PTI reported. The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday recorded Congress president Sonia Gandhi's statement on the second day of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said.
Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi, who was questioned for 2.5 hours before lunch and rejoined after a break, had reached the ED office in central Delhi accompanied by her Z armed security and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi reportedly stayed back with her while Rahul Gandhi left soon after and joined the Congress protest at Vijay Chowk before being detained by the police. According to the officials, the 75-year-old Congress president left the ED office around 2 pm and returned around 3.30 pm.
Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi, who was questioned for 2.5 hours before lunch and rejoined after a break, had reached the ED office in central Delhi accompanied by her Z armed security and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi reportedly stayed back with her while Rahul Gandhi left soon after and joined the Congress protest at Vijay Chowk before being detained by the police. According to the officials, the 75-year-old Congress president left the ED office around 2 pm and returned around 3.30 pm.
As per reports, Sonia Gandhi's questioning and recording of statements began around 11.15 am after initial formalities, including the verification of summons and signing the attendance sheet, were completed. On July 21, she was questioned for over two hours and she had responded to 28 questions put forth by the agency.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per reports, Sonia Gandhi's questioning and recording of statements began around 11.15 am after initial formalities, including the verification of summons and signing the attendance sheet, were completed. On July 21, she was questioned for over two hours and she had responded to 28 questions put forth by the agency.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli is understood to have been asked questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and the company under scanner in the case, Young Indian Pvt Ltd, according to PTI report.
The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli is understood to have been asked questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and the company under scanner in the case, Young Indian Pvt Ltd, according to PTI report.
Tuesday's questioning session could see the agency asking Sonia Gandhi questions on the functioning and running of the newspaper, the role of its various office bearers, and her and her son's participation in the affairs of the National Herald and Young Indian. The ED will reportedly match her statement with that of Rahul Gandhi as both are majority stakeholders in Young Indian, officials said. The questioning of the Gandhis pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
Tuesday's questioning session could see the agency asking Sonia Gandhi questions on the functioning and running of the newspaper, the role of its various office bearers, and her and her son's participation in the affairs of the National Herald and Young Indian. The ED will reportedly match her statement with that of Rahul Gandhi as both are majority stakeholders in Young Indian, officials said. The questioning of the Gandhis pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
Meanwhile, the Congress has slammed the agency's action against its top leadership and termed it "political vendetta." Delhi Police deployed a huge force, including CRPF and RAF personnel, and barricaded the entire over one kilometre stretch between her residence and the ED office. Traffic restrictions were also imposed in the area. The ED questioned Rahul Gandhi last month in sessions that clocked over 50 hours over five days.
Meanwhile, the Congress has slammed the agency's action against its top leadership and termed it "political vendetta." Delhi Police deployed a huge force, including CRPF and RAF personnel, and barricaded the entire over one kilometre stretch between her residence and the ED office. Traffic restrictions were also imposed in the area. The ED questioned Rahul Gandhi last month in sessions that clocked over 50 hours over five days.