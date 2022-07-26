Tuesday's questioning session could see the agency asking Sonia Gandhi questions on the functioning and running of the newspaper, the role of its various office bearers, and her and her son's participation in the affairs of the National Herald and Young Indian. The ED will reportedly match her statement with that of Rahul Gandhi as both are majority stakeholders in Young Indian, officials said. The questioning of the Gandhis pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.