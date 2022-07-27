This comes a day after, the 75-year-old left the ED office in central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement. As per reports, officials said that on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi's response was sought to around 30 questions regarding her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd, the company under investigation. Her questioning at the ED office in central Delhi went on for nearly 2.5 hours beginning at 11 am and continuing after a 90-minute lunch break until 7 pm, according to news agency ANI report.