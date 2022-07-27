As Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED for questioning again, Congress on Wednesday levelled allegations against the central government for creating ‘ED terror’ in the country
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday left from the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi after the third day of questioning in National Herald case, as per news agency ANI report. As Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED for questioning again, Congress on Wednesday levelled allegations against the central government for creating "ED terror" in the country and "weaponising" the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
This comes a day after, the 75-year-old left the ED office in central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement. As per reports, officials said that on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi's response was sought to around 30 questions regarding her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd, the company under investigation. Her questioning at the ED office in central Delhi went on for nearly 2.5 hours beginning at 11 am and continuing after a 90-minute lunch break until 7 pm, according to news agency ANI report.
Additionally, the officials have said the agency would confirm her statement with that of Rahul Gandhi, as both are majority stakeholders in Young Indian Pvt Ltd, even as the ED questioned Rahul Gandhi for five days in the National Herald case, just last month.
It is important to note that the case to investigate alleged financial irregularities under the PMLA was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013, as per reports.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, “the ED is creating drama in the country. First, they summoned Rahul Gandhi. He was interrogated for several hours in five days. Sonia Gandhi has been summoned for the third time today. We have no idea how long it would last. The ED has created terror. There should be a timely SC decision on the terror of ED in the country."
"The ED is being used to collapse governments as you saw in Maharashtra but ED can't set the cabinet which is evident from the situation in Maharashtra. You can see where democracy is going," Gehlot added.
