The Congress on Monday released a list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. Among the star campaigners are party chief Sonia Gandhi, former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Sachin Pilot.

Congress releases a list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of #UttarPradeshElections



Party chief Sonia Gandhi, ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot & others to campaign. pic.twitter.com/dyk02cq4Ca — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

This time, the Congress is going solo to challenge the BJP. However, the contest appears to be between the BJP and Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav.

Just two days ago, Supriya Aron, who was named as Congress candidate, joined the Samajwadi Party saying the grand old party was not in a position to challenge the BJP.

Supriya Aron, a former mayor of Bareilly, joined the Samajwadi Party along with her husband and former Congress MP Pravin Singh Aron.

Talking to PTI, Supriya Aron said she switched over to the SP after receiving feedback from the people that the Congress was not in a position to stop the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

"People want a full-fledged SP government in Uttar Pradesh to check the saffron party's divisive agenda, hence I thought I should contribute in it," she said.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.

