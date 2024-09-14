Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, others pay tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury | WATCH

Several political leaders, including P. Chidambaram, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress parliamentary chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and others paid tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the party office in Delhi, on Saturday.

Sharad Pawar was seen laying a wreath of white flowers near Sitaram Yechury's coffin, as several comrades continued to chant ‘Lal salaam’.

Sharad Pawar had arrived shortly after Sonia Gandhi left. DMK MP Kanimozhi was also there to pay tribute to the deceased CPI(M) general secretary.

On Saturday, Yechury's mortal remains were taken to the party's office from his residence in Vasant Kunj in Delhi.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away on 12th September, 2024, after a prolonged battle with pneumonia. He was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi, where he was under critical care.

‘Beauty of Democracy’, ‘Big vaccum’ On Friday, BJP Union Minister and BJP national President JP Nadda had paid floral tribute to Sitaram Yechury at is residence. Nadda also posted on social platform X that Yechury “ believed in agreeing to disagree and often said that this is the beauty of democracy.”

Kerala Minister P. Rajeev said that Sitaram Yechury's death had created a “big vaccum in national politics”, reported ANI.

Following Yechury's demise, Sonia Gandhi recalled the leader's “pivotal role in UPA-1” while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said he would miss “long discussions” with his “friend”.

Also Read | CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72

Sitaram Yechury's body was also taken to his alma mater, Jawaharlal Nehru University on September 13, Friday. Hundreds of students and faculty members of the university paid tribute to the late CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, as his body was kept at the JNUSU office.