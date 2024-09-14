Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, others pay tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury | WATCH

Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, P. Chidambaram and several other politicians were seen paying a tribute to Sitaram Yechury at the Delhi CPI(M) party office

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published14 Sep 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, others pay tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury
Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, others pay tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury(Mint)

Several political leaders, including P. Chidambaram, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress parliamentary chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and others paid tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the party office in Delhi, on Saturday.

Sharad Pawar was seen laying a wreath of white flowers near Sitaram Yechury's coffin, as several comrades continued to chant ‘Lal salaam’.

Sharad Pawar had arrived shortly after Sonia Gandhi left. DMK MP Kanimozhi was also there to pay tribute to the deceased CPI(M) general secretary.

On Saturday, Yechury's mortal remains were taken to the party's office from his residence in Vasant Kunj in Delhi.

Also Read | When Sitaram Yechury left Jyoti Basu joking: ’You are a very dangerous person’

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away on 12th September, 2024, after a prolonged battle with pneumonia. He was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi, where he was under critical care.

‘Beauty of Democracy’, ‘Big vaccum’

On Friday, BJP Union Minister and BJP national President JP Nadda had paid floral tribute to Sitaram Yechury at is residence. Nadda also posted on social platform X that Yechury “ believed in agreeing to disagree and often said that this is the beauty of democracy.”

Kerala Minister P. Rajeev said that Sitaram Yechury's death had created a “big vaccum in national politics”, reported ANI.

Following Yechury's demise, Sonia Gandhi recalled the leader's “pivotal role in UPA-1” while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said he would miss “long discussions” with his “friend”.

Also Read | CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72

Sitaram Yechury's body was also taken to his alma mater, Jawaharlal Nehru University on September 13, Friday. Hundreds of students and faculty members of the university paid tribute to the late CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, as his body was kept at the JNUSU office.

"Long live comrade Sitaram Yechury" read a banner, placed above the garlanded photograph of the veteran leader, as students and faculty members surrounded it, reported PTI.

Click here for more updates.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Sep 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, others pay tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury | WATCH

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.00790.00
      Chennai
      73,100.00880.00
      Delhi
      75,310.002,420.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.001,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue