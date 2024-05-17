Congress leader Sonia Gandhi made an emotional appeal to the people of Raebareli and asked them to bestow the same love and affection to Rahul Gandhi as they did to her.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Friday made an emotional appeal to the people or Raebareli and asked them to bestow the same love and affection to Rahul Gandhi as they did to her.

“I am handing over my son to you. Like you considered me yours, bestow the same love and affection to him. Rahul will not disappoint you," said Sonia Gandhi while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli against the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh. The seat was held by Sonia Gandhi for two decades before she moved to Rajya Sabha.

Gandhi said that the biggest asset of her life was that the people of Raebareli gave her the opportunity to serve as an MP for 20 years.

"My family members from Raebareli, I am happy that I have got the opportunity to be amongst you after a long time. I am grateful to you from the bottom of my heart. my head bows before you in reverence," said Gandhi.

Stating that Raebareli is her family, similarly Amethi is also her home, Gandhi said, “The tender memories of my life and roots of family are connected to this soil for the last 100 years. This relationship, as sacred as Mother Ganga, started with the farmers' movement of Awadh and Raebareli, which continues till today."

"Indira Ji had a special place for Raebareli and I have seen her working closely. She had lot of affection for you. I have give the same teachings to Rahul and Priyanka that Indira ji and the people of Raebareli gave me – respect everyone, protect the weak, fight to protect people's rights against injustice," the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi said that the government will be formed on June 4, and on July 4, ₹8,500 will get credited into the bank accounts of lakhs of families. Not once, but even in the following months."

"We have to make crore of people millionaires (lakhpati) in India. "Narendra Modi made 22 billionaires, we will make crores of people millionaires," said Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader also claimed that Narendra Modi has accepted the defeat and he won't be India's Prime Minister on June 4.

