Sonia Gandhi recalls meeting Rajiv Gandhi at a Greek restaurant in Cambridge: What she said about their first encounter

Sonia Gandhi has revisited the story of how she first met former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, England, recalling the instant attraction that marked the beginning of their relationship.

The Congress leader's recollections feature in a preview of her upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which is scheduled to be released on November 10, 2026. The video offers a glimpse into their early relationship, from their first encounter as students to the friendship and romance that eventually led to their marriage.

“Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you,” Sonia wrote on X while sharing the video.

How Sonia Gandhi first met Rajiv Gandhi In the video, Sonia recalls meeting Rajiv at the Varsity Restaurant, a Greek eatery popular among students from India and other parts of Europe. A mutual friend introduced the two young students in Cambridge, setting the stage for a relationship that would shape Sonia's life.

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At the time, Sonia was looking for places in England that served food closer to what she was accustomed to, particularly Italian cuisine. The restaurant had become a familiar gathering place for students from different countries.

“Food in England was awful. In those days, you didn't have so many restaurants,” she says.

However, the visit would leave her with a memory that extended well beyond the search for a familiar meal.

“When I first met him, I felt almost immediately that he was someone whom I would really love to be with. And of course, I learnt that it was the same for him,” Sonia recalls.

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She also remembers Rajiv's appearance and the gentleness that, she says, stood out from the beginning.

“He was a very gentle looking person. Of course, he was very good-looking, but that gentleness came through. So that was something that really touched me and struck me,” she says.

From friendship in Cambridge to marriage in 1968 Sonia's recollections suggest that their relationship developed through the everyday experiences of student life. The two spent time together at parties and while sightseeing, gradually moving from friendship towards romance.

She also remembers attending a Valentine's Day party with other students.

Accompanied by archival photographs, the video offers a glimpse of their early years together, before politics became a defining part of their lives.

Sonia and Rajiv married in 1968. Rajiv later became India's prime minister, serving from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated in May 1991 during an election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love to release on November 10 Sonia's upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, is set to offer readers a more personal account of her life and relationship with Rajiv.

The veteran politician also joined Instagram a few days ago, where she had previously shared more about her book.

The latest preview focuses on their first meeting and early romance, revisiting memories of companionship, affection and the life they built together.

Born in Italy, Sonia went on to become one of the Congress party's most prominent leaders.