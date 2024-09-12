Senior Congress leaders paid tribute to Sitaram Yechury upon his death on Thursday. Sonia Gandhi praised his significant contributions to UPA-1 and the INDIA coalition, while Rahul Gandhi expressed sorrow over the loss of a close friend and collaborator.

Senior Congress leaders paid tribute to Sitaram Yechury on Thursday after the CPI(M) lost a prolonged battle with pneumonia. Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi recalled his "pivotal role in UPA-1" while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said he would miss "long discussions" with his "friend".

“I am very saddened by the passing away of Sitaram Yechury ji. We had worked closely together during 2004-08 to begin with and the friendship that had been established then continued till his very end…He played a pivotal role in UPA-1 and more recently contributed enormously to the emergence of the INDIA group in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Sonia Gandhi said.

The senior Congress leader also lauded his "uncompromising" commitment to the values of the Indian Constitution and his "fierce determination" to protest the country's diversity.

“He was fierce in his determination to protect India’s diversity and was a powerful champion of secularism. He was, of course, a life-long communist but that faith was anchored in democratic values. Indeed, his twelve-year stint in Parliament was memorable and left his indelible mark," she said.

“Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief," wrote Rahul Gandhi on X.

"The passing away of Shri Sitaram Yechury is a profound loss for all of us. His years of service and devotion to our country is worthy of the greatest respect. Most of all, he was an inherently decent human being who brought a sense of balance and gentleness to the harsh world of politics. May his soul rest in peace and may his loved ones find the strength and courage to face this tragedy," added his sister and fellow Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Meanwhile Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge penned a letter to Seema Chisti Yechury — the wife of the late Rajya Sabha MP — to voice his condolences.

“His commitment and leadership will always be remembered and cherished. We extend our thoughts and prayers to your family during this difficult time of loss. We understand that such moments of personal grief are incredibly painful, and no words can truly ease the sorrow," Kharge wrote.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge writes a letter to Seema Chisti Yechury

Sitaram Yechury began his politicial career in the student's union of Jawaharlal Nehru University as a member of the Students' Federation of India. He would eventually go on to become a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) in 1984 before being elected to the Politburo in 1992. He served as a Rajya Sabha MP for 12 years — from 2005 to 2017. He took over from Prakash Karat as the fifth general secretary of the CPI(M) in April 2015.