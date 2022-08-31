NEW DELHI : Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away on Saturday. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) took to Twitter to announce that Maino's funeral took place on Tuesday in Italy. Sonia Gandhi had left for Italy with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 23 August to visit her ailing mother. Paola Maino is said to have been in her 90s.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 31, 2022

"Congress family expresses its deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Paola Maino, Congress president Mrs Sonia Gandhi's mother. We pray for the departed soul and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are abroad, are said to have attended the funeral. The three leaders had on Sunday attended an online meeting of the Congress Working Committee, where the schedule for election to the party president's post was decided.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various parties conveyed their condolences to Sonia Gandhi and her family.

President Murmu took to twitter and wrote, “Sad to learn about the passing away of Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. My heartfelt condolences to her and her family. May God give her strength to bear this irreparable loss."

Sad to learn about the passing away of Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. My heartfelt condolences to her and her family. May God give her strength to bear this irreparable loss. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2022

"Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leader extended their condolences to the party chief and other family members.

"It's very saddening to know about the demise of Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji's mother Mrs. Paola Maino ji. My deepest condolences to Sonia ji, Rahul ji, Priyanka ji and all family members. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. May the departed soul rest in peace," Gehlot said on Twitter.

It's very saddening to know about the demise of Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji's mother Mrs. Paola Maino ji. My deepest condolences to Sonia ji, Rahul ji, Priyanka ji & all family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May the departed soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 31, 2022

In his message, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said: "I join my father and other family members in conveying our heartfelt condolences to Mrs Sonia Gandhi ji, to Rahul, Priyanka and the entire family on the sad demise of Mrs Gandhi’s mother. May the soul of Mrs Maino rest in eternal peace," he said.

I join my father & other family members in conveying our heartfelt condolences to Mrs Sonia Gandhi ji, to Rahul, Priyanka and the entire family on the sad demise of Mrs Gandhi’s mother. May the soul of Mrs Maino rest in eternal peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 31, 2022

Another Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "My profound condolences on the sad demise of Hon’ble Congress President Mrs Sonia Gandhi ji’s revered mother Mrs Paola Maino. May God give the Hon’ble Congress President and her family members the strength and fortitude to bear this unfortunate and tragic loss."

My profound condolences on the sad demise of Hon’ble Congress President Mrs Sonia Gandhi ji’s revered mother Mrs Paola Maino.

May God give the Hon’ble Congress President and her family members the strength & fortitude to bear this unfortunate & tragic loss. https://t.co/g8keECnxFT — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 31, 2022

Election for the post of Congress party's President will be held on 17 October and counting will be done on 19 October.