Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away; President Murmu, PM Modi offer condolences

NEW DELHI :Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away on Saturday. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) took to Twitter to announce that Maino's funeral took place on Tuesday in Italy. Sonia Gandhi had left for Italy with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 23 August to visit her ailing mother. Paola Maino is said to have been in her 90s.

