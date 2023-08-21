While addressing the gathering at 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award ceremony, Sonia Gandhi, the wife of the late Rajiv Gandhi said that the former PM’s political career came to an end in a 'very cruel manner', but he made several achievements in the short time.

Sonia Gandhi, former Congress President and wife of the late Rajiv Gandhi, spoke at the 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award ceremony on Sunday, where she reflected on the numerous achievements of her late husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, during his short but impactful political career. She emphasised that his career was cut short in a very "brutal manner," reported ANI.

Sonia Gandhi highlighted Rajiv Gandhi's sensitivity to the country's diversity and his dedication to women's empowerment. She said, “He was very sensitive towards the diversity of the country. Whatever time he got to serve the nation, he accomplished uncountable achievements."

She credited him with pioneering the 1/3 reservation for women in Panchayat and Municipals, a move that led to over 15 lakh elected women representatives in rural and urban bodies today. She also noted that his government lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 years.

Rajiv Gandhi became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 in 1984 after the assassination of his mother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He served as Prime Minister until December 1989.

Rajiv Gandhi, born on August 20, 1944, was tragically assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

At the event, former Vice President M Hamid Ansari presented the 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award for 2020-21 to Banasthali Vidyapith, a women's residential institution in Rajasthan, in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The award was handed over to Siddhartha Shastri of the institution.

Sonia Gandhi also highlighted the significance of communal harmony, peace, and national unity, particularly in today's climate when the forces giving rise to hatred, division in society, bigotry and politics of bias are gaining momentum, often with the support of those in power.

She further added that Rajiv Gandhi was a supporter of the protection and conservation of polymorphism present in India. She praised Rajiv Gandhi's commitment to preserving India's rich diversity, emphasising that unity can only be strengthened by celebrating religious, ethnic, linguistic, and cultural differences.

The event, attended by Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other party leaders, took place at Jawahar Bhawan in Delhi on what would have been Rajiv Gandhi's 79th birth anniversary.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial, 'Veer Bhumi,' in Delhi.

