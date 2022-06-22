Sonia Gandhi seeks exemption from ED appearance, cites COVID-19 recovery issues

Sonia Gandhi seeks exemption from ED appearance, cites COVID-19 recovery issues1 min read . 04:00 PM IST
- The information was circulated to the media by AICC General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh on his social networking website.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on 22 June wrote to enforcement directorate seeking exemption from postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks until she recovers completely from COVID-19.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on 22 June wrote to enforcement directorate seeking exemption from postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks until she recovers completely from COVID-19.
The information was circulated to the media by AICC General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh on his social networking website.
The information was circulated to the media by AICC General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh on his social networking website.
He took to Twitter and wrote, "Since she's been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid & lung infection, Congress Pres Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she's recovered completely."
He took to Twitter and wrote, "Since she's been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid & lung infection, Congress Pres Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she's recovered completely."
Here are his tweets:
Here are his tweets:
The Congress chief was asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper.
The Congress chief was asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper.
ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office after 10 hrs questioning; to resume after 30 min break
ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office after 10 hrs questioning; to resume after 30 min break
It is to be known that Sonia Gandhi tested positive for coronavirus on 2 June, following which she sought more time to appear before ED for questioning. She was supposed to appear before the ED on 8 June, but citing her health conditions, the agency agreed to her request for more time.
It is to be known that Sonia Gandhi tested positive for coronavirus on 2 June, following which she sought more time to appear before ED for questioning. She was supposed to appear before the ED on 8 June, but citing her health conditions, the agency agreed to her request for more time.
The Congress chief was again admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 12 June with respiratory issues. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a follow-up procedure on June 15.
The Congress chief was again admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 12 June with respiratory issues. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a follow-up procedure on June 15.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been was questioned by the ED for over 40 hours on three straight days from 13 June to 15 June and on Monday 20 June. Another Congress leader Sachin Pilot alleged this as a 'politically motivated move'.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been was questioned by the ED for over 40 hours on three straight days from 13 June to 15 June and on Monday 20 June. Another Congress leader Sachin Pilot alleged this as a 'politically motivated move'.