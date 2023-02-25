Sonia Gandhi slams BJP-RSS for ‘economic ruin’, dubs it ‘challenging time’ for India, Congress
The remarks drew sharp rebuke from the ruling BJP with former former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserting that Gandhi's remarks 'reeked of desperation and lacked the realisation as to why the opposition party's appeal has become so limited'.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and RSS on Saturday, accusing the ruling party of causing ‘economic ruin’ within India. Addressing the 85th plenary session of the Congress in Raipur, the former party president also dubbed it a ‘challenging time’ for the Congress and India as a whole.
