Congress leader Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and RSS on Saturday, accusing the ruling party of causing ‘economic ruin’ within India. Addressing the 85th plenary session of the Congress in Raipur, the former party president also dubbed it a ‘challenging time’ for the Congress and India as a whole.

“This is a challenging time for Congress & the country as a whole. BJP-RSS has captured and subverted every single institution in the country. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few businessmen," the UPA chairperson said.

The remarks drew sharp rebuke from the ruling BJP with former former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserting that Gandhi's remarks 'reeked of desperation and lacked the realisation as to why the opposition party's appeal has become so limited'.

“If the people of the country don't vote for the Congress, then why she should blame the Election Commission," he said, adding that Gandhi and her party are unwilling to recognise the "stark fact" that all sections of society had been developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"There is no honest introspection at the Congress meet," he said.

In recent weeks, the Opposition has repeatedly attacked the Centre over the allegations levelled against the Adani Group by US-based Hindenburg Research. The Congress has called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

Earlier this week, newly appointed party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had alleged that the government had made Parliament a "rubber stamp" with members not allowed to raise their voices.

“When we want to put forward our views, we are not allowed to do so. Our people got notices, one woman MP was suspended, why? They were raising the voice of the people and against Adani," he had said. Kharge claimed that Adani's wealth grew from ₹3,000 crore from 2004 to eventually ₹12 lakh crore.

