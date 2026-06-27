Sonia Gandhi slams Modi govt over ‘stony silence’ on Israel's ‘Gaza genocide’; BJP says Congress has ‘double standards’

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Modi government, saying its "stony silence" and "inaction" on Israel's "Gaza genocide" were not only morally reprehensible but also impossible to explain from the standpoint of India's national interest.

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson alleged that India had drifted away from its long-standing partners in Palestine, Iran and the broader Middle East, while also distancing itself from global public opinion, creating space for Pakistan to position itself as a mediator.

Writing in The Indian Express, Gandhi also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel ahead of the US-Israel joint attack on Iran a “bewildering strategic decision”. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the Congress has spoken out on Gaza while remaining silent on atrocities against Hindus in Dhaka. He also accused the party of adopting "double standards" on foreign policy.

The Congress leader said the idea of Indian nationhood requires the country to speak out for Palestinians, particularly children who have been brutally targeted. She also argued that India's national interest calls for responding to global public opinion against the Israeli regime's "genocidal actions" in Gaza and its "brutal displacement and dispossession of lakhs of Palestinian families in the occupied West Bank."

She added, "The Modi government's continued silence simply cannot be explained rationally or morally."

Referring to international findings, Gandhi said the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory concluded in September 2025 that Israeli authorities were committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

She further said that in June 2026, the same commission, now headed by Justice (retired) S. Muralidhar, whom she described as a distinguished Indian jurist, reiterated that Israeli actions were intended to destroy the very existence of Palestinians in Gaza by targeting their children.

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"The 94-page report is a harrowing read, with grim details on the extent of the devastation perpetrated by Israel in Gaza and the genocidal intent underpinning its actions. At least 20,000 children have been killed, and another 44,000 have been wounded, many for life," she mentioned.

Gandhi asserted that the targeting of children was not incidental but a deliberate strategy.

"Twenty-seven per cent of those killed or wounded have been children and many of the boys were found with bullets on the head and neck. Ninety-seven per cent of Gaza's schools have been destroyed," she noted.

She also claimed that the destruction of healthcare infrastructure, including paediatric hospitals, had led to a 300% increase in miscarriages and childbirth complications.

Referring to the conflict, Gandhi noted that in the two-and-a-half years since the "dastardly, horrific, and absolutely unacceptable attack" by Hamas on Israel, the response of the Israeli armed forces and political leadership had been marked by "wanton cruelty and barbarity."

She further alleged that senior Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his cabinet, had called for the "complete siege" and "total annihilation" of Gaza, described Palestinians as "animals" who have "no right to exist," and defined success for Israel as “hundreds of thousands fleeing Gaza”.

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Gandhi claimed that despite what she described as clear "genocidal intent," the backing of US President Donald Trump's administration had allowed the Israeli government to continue its "brutal campaign" against Palestinians. She added that countries around the world had increasingly been compelled to respond to the humanitarian situation.

She also said the United Nations had been unable to act decisively because of what she described as American obstruction, but added that its agencies had played a significant role in documenting alleged Israeli war crimes.

Gandhi further pointed out that several countries traditionally aligned with the Western bloc, including France, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, had recognised Palestinian statehood after decades of indifference to the Palestinian cause.

She also noted that South Africa, which she said shares a long history of anti-colonial solidarity with India, had taken Israel to the International Court of Justice over alleged violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

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Gandhi also mentioned that several European countries had imposed restrictions on arms sales to Israel, while a number of Latin American nations had either downgraded or cut diplomatic ties with the country.

She further noted that the International Criminal Court had issued arrest warrants against members of the Israeli political leadership.

‘We have alienated ourselves from our historical allies’: Sonia Gandhi According to Gandhi, many countries that share close ties with India have recognised Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide.

"Amidst the growing public backlash against Israel and the international community's cognisance of the unjustifiable brutality unleashed on Gaza, India remains a lone voice of silence," she stated.

Gandhi said India was moving closer to Israel strategically at a time when, according to her, much of the world was distancing itself from the country.

She also described PM Modi's visit to Israel under those circumstances, just days before Israel's war on Iran and the assassination of Iran's top political leadership, as a "bewildering strategic decision."

Gandhi further said, "We have alienated ourselves from our historical allies in Palestine, Iran, and the larger Middle East. We have distanced ourselves from global public opinion. And we have let Pakistan, of all countries, itself a state that has and continues to harbour dreaded terrorists, swoop in to claim the space of a mediator - a role to which we would have a natural claim given our historically friendly ties with all players."

She also alleged that India had sacrificed both its strategic interests and moral standing, gaining little in return apart from what she described as the friendship between PM Modi and PM Netanyahu, who she said was facing criticism around the world, including in the United States.

BJP accuses Congress of 'double standards' on foreign policy “This shows their double standards. Here too, they want to determine foreign policy on the basis of vote bank politics. India has consistently taken a stand on Gaza. It has voted at the United Nations and, apart from that, India has provided humanitarian aid. That is why India’s Prime Minister received Palestine’s highest civilian honour," Poonawalla said, as per ANI.

“India is in a position where it can speak to both Palestine and Israel. It can speak to both Ukraine and Russia. It can speak to both the United States and Iran. Today, we are not non-aligned, we are all-aligned," he added.