Sonia Gandhi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday took oath as Rajya Sabha MP for the first time from Rajasthan, filling the seat that will fall vacant after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh completed his tenure on April 3. This came a few days before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases.