Sonia Gandhi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday took oath as Rajya Sabha MP for the first time from Rajasthan, filling the seat that will fall vacant after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh completed his tenure on April 3. This came a few days before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases.

Sonia Gandhi was sworn in as Rajya Sabha MP in the presence of Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and secretary general P C Mody were also present.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sent her best wishes for the new beginnings in the Upper House after completing 25 years in Lok Sabha.

“My best wishes to the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi as she begins her new innings, by taking oath in the Rajya Sabha, today. Her courageous resilience and dignified grace, in the wake of adversity and upheaval, shall continue to guide our Parliamentary strategy," Kharge wrote.

“She has completed 25 years serving the Lok Sabha, and now my fellow members and I await her presence in the Upper House. I wish her a fruitful tenure ahead," he added.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was among the 14 who took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Vaishnaw was sworn in as a member of the Upper House from Odisha.

Congress leader Ajay Maken from Karnataka, BJP leader R P N Singh from Uttar Pradesh, and BJP member Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal also took oath as Rajya Sabha MPs today. Vice-president and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to them in the new Parliament House building.

YSRCP leaders Gola Babu Rao, Medha Raghunath Reddy, and Yerum Venkat Subba Reddy also took oath as members representing the state of Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

