CHANDIGARH : Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will meet Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab at her residence in Delhi at 6:30 pm today evening.

The grand old party on Wednesday has decided to give the party ticket to just one member from a family ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

The party also decided not to allow sitting MLAs to change their seats.

The panel in their 22 December meeting also decided that Rahul Gandhi would formally launch the party's campaign for the assembly elections in the state.

INC in-charge from Punjab and Chandigarh Harish Chaudhary said, "Congress' Screening Committee for Punjab elections, in its meeting on Wednesday, decided to give the party ticket to only one member from a family. Candidature on 117 seats was discussed in today's meeting." Next meeting of the Screening Committee will be held shortly, informed Mr Chaudhary.

The decision was made by the Screening Committee of the party, which met at 15 Gurdwara Rakabganj Road in the national capital.

Punjab has 11 assembly segments. Except Majitha, all seats are held by the Congress.

However, as equations have changed in the past five years, it will be an uphill task for the ruling party to retain these seats in the upcoming Punjab polls.

