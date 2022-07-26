Top Congress leaders met and decided to stage a peaceful protest on Tuesday. However, their demand for permission to stage a 'Satyagrah' at Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, was turned down by the Delhi Police which also imposed prohibitory order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the area.
Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for the second round of questioning today in an alleged money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.
Yesterday, top Congress leaders met and have decided to stage a peaceful protest once again on Tuesday. However, their demand for permission to stage a 'Satyagrah' at Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, was turned down by the Delhi Police which also imposed prohibitory order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the area.
During the meeting of party general secretaries and MPs at the Congress headquarters, it was decided they would get together at the AICC headquarters and stage peaceful protests.
"We decided to hold a peaceful protest in front of Raj Ghat tomorrow. We had given an application to the Delhi Police for permission but they denied it. It's unfortunate & condemnable. The government is suppressing opposition voice," said Congress MP KC Venugopal.
"Our freedom movement was fought on the principles of non-violence and satyagraha, the teachings of Gandhiji. These ideals transcended boundaries and became the light of hope for many oppressed. The Modi government imposes 144 to suppress our Satyagraha at every spot," he said on Twitter.
"Now they have imposed 144 even around Raj Ghat, the Samadhi of Gandhi ji, to stop peaceful Satyagraha by Congress MPs and CWC members against the misusing of agencies for political vendetta. This is beyond condemnation and they can't silence our voice with brute force," the Congress leader said.
Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders had staged protests outside ED offices across the country.
Several Congress MPs including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and several workers were detained by the Delhi Police for demonstrations against the questioning of the party chief.
Senior leaders including P Chidambaram, Ajay Maken, Manickam Tagore, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, and Harish Rawat. Ashok Gehlot, K Suresh were among those detained.
They were later released. Congress workers in Nagpur were also detained in the wake of the protest. The protest by the Congress turned violent in Bengaluru as the Youth Congress workers allegedly set a car on fire, in front of ED office.
Gandhi was questioned by ED on 21 July for nearly two hours. Sonia Gandhi's daughter and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the ED office.
Meanwhile, the Congress president in the Karnataka D K Shivakumar had said that 'Mauna Satyagraha' will be organised from the time Sonia Gandhi enters the ED office in New Delhi, till the time she comes out. In Rajasthan, a ‘satyagrah' will be held on Tuesday at Shaheed Memorial to protest against the questioning by the ED.
The 75-year-old Congress leader, who was supposed to appear for questioning before the agency last month, requested for delaying the investigations owing to the fact the doctors had "strictly advised her to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of covid-19 and lung infection". Following this, she was issued fresh summons to join the ED investigation in July.
In June, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED 54 hours in five days in the National Herald case.
The federal agency recently registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian. Following which, ED decided to summon Gandhis for questioning.
