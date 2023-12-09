Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi turned 77 years old today, December 9, Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to the former Congress President in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," he wrote on X.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also greeted Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday."

“A relentless advocate of the rights of the marginalized, she has been a symbol of utmost grace while battling adversity with courage, grit, and selfless sacrifice. I wish her a long and healthy life," he added.