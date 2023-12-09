Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi turned 77 years old today, December 9, Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to the former Congress President in a post on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," he wrote on X.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also greeted Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday."

“A relentless advocate of the rights of the marginalized, she has been a symbol of utmost grace while battling adversity with courage, grit, and selfless sacrifice. I wish her a long and healthy life," he added.

Shashi Tharoor said Sonia Gandhi has led the Congress party with great distinction and continues to be an inspiration for all its leaders and workers.

“Wishing Smt Sonia Gandhi ji a wonderful birthday and a splendid year ahead. Long may she enjoy health & happiness and continue to guide our party & serve our nation," Tharoor said.

“My best wishes to CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday! Her commitment to public service and the upliftment of the poor and marginalized sections of society have won a billion hearts. Her life journey is an inspiration for us all," KC Venugopal wrote a birthday wish for Sonia Gandhi on the microblogging site.

He also said she steered the Congress through an extremely challenging period with great poise and was the architect of the UPA government that delivered welfare for all and exponential growth for the country.

“We are grateful for her invaluable guidance and support at every step. Happy Birthday Sonia Gandhi ji!" Venugopal added.

Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years for health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi, and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a key role in the party.

