The Delhi Police on Saturday informed a Delhi court that Sonia Gandhi was not an Indian citizen in 1980, even though her name featured on the electoral roll for that year, news agency ANI reported.

The submission was made after the Rouse Avenue Court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of IP Estate Police Station to file an action taken report (ATR) on a complaint alleging that the Congress leader's name was added to the voter list almost three years before she obtained Indian citizenship in April 1983.

The complaint has raised questions over the inclusion of Sonia Gandhi's name in the 1980 electoral roll, arguing that she was not an Indian citizen at the time. It has sought a police probe into the matter, alleging possible forgery.

Delhi Police says Sonia Gandhi acquired citizenship in 1983 During Saturday's proceedings, the Delhi Police told the court that Sonia Gandhi became an Indian citizen only in 1983. The police also said the details had been verified with the district magistrate and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The court allowed the police additional time to conclude its inquiry and fixed December 14 as the next date of hearing. It also summoned the SHO of Tughlak Road Police Station.

What did the complainant's lawyer say? Advocate Vikas Tripathi told ANI that the investigating officer had confirmed Sonia Gandhi's name appeared in the electoral rolls for 1980, 1981, 1982 and 1983. He added that an MHA report recorded April 30, 1983, as the date on which she acquired Indian citizenship, stating that she was an Italian citizen before that.

"The Investigating Officer (IO) stated that the claims made in our complaint that Sonia ji's name appeared on the voter list in 1980, 1981, 1982, and 1983 stand confirmed. According to the MHA report, Sonia Gandhi ji acquired Indian citizenship on April 30, 1983, and prior to that, she was a citizen of Italy," Tripathi said.

He further claimed that the police had sought a report from the Election Commission, which was still awaited. Expressing dissatisfaction with the progress of the inquiry, he said the judge had summoned the SHO and scheduled the next hearing for December 14.