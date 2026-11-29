The Delhi Police on Saturday informed a Delhi court that Sonia Gandhi was not an Indian citizen in 1980, even though her name featured on the electoral roll for that year, news agency ANI reported.

The submission was made after the Rouse Avenue Court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of IP Estate Police Station to file an action taken report (ATR) on a complaint alleging that the Congress leader's name was added to the voter list almost three years before she obtained Indian citizenship in April 1983.

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The complaint has raised questions over the inclusion of Sonia Gandhi's name in the 1980 electoral roll, arguing that she was not an Indian citizen at the time. It has sought a police probe into the matter, alleging possible forgery.

Delhi Police says Sonia Gandhi acquired citizenship in 1983 During Saturday's proceedings, the Delhi Police told the court that Sonia Gandhi became an Indian citizen only in 1983. The police also said the details had been verified with the district magistrate and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The court allowed the police additional time to conclude its inquiry and fixed December 14 as the next date of hearing. It also summoned the SHO of Tughlak Road Police Station.

What did the complainant's lawyer say? Advocate Vikas Tripathi told ANI that the investigating officer had confirmed Sonia Gandhi's name appeared in the electoral rolls for 1980, 1981, 1982 and 1983. He added that an MHA report recorded April 30, 1983, as the date on which she acquired Indian citizenship, stating that she was an Italian citizen before that.

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"The Investigating Officer (IO) stated that the claims made in our complaint that Sonia ji's name appeared on the voter list in 1980, 1981, 1982, and 1983 stand confirmed. According to the MHA report, Sonia Gandhi ji acquired Indian citizenship on April 30, 1983, and prior to that, she was a citizen of Italy," Tripathi said.

He further claimed that the police had sought a report from the Election Commission, which was still awaited. Expressing dissatisfaction with the progress of the inquiry, he said the judge had summoned the SHO and scheduled the next hearing for December 14.

"They stated that they have sought some report from the Election Commission, which is awaited. The judge was not satisfied with this and has summoned their SHO, with the next date fixed for December 14. When everything is clear, why are you not registering an FIR?" he added.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.