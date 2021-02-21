Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, demands rollback of high fuel prices

"Fuel prices are at a historic and unsustainable high. In fact, petrol has breached the ₹100/litre mark in many parts of the country. The surging price of diesel has added to the escalating woes of millions of farmers. What baffles most citizens, is that these prices have been increased despite moderate prices of International crude oil. To put it in context, the crude oil price is nearly half of what it was during the UPA Government's tenure. Therefore, your government's act of raising prices (continuously for 12 days till February 20th) is little less than a brazen act of profiteering," she added.