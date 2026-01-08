Sonia Gandhi's Health Update: Congress leader is stable, responding to treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, say doctors

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday night, is stable, the hospital administration said in a statement on Thursday.

“She is responding to treatment and recovering,” Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in a official statement cited by news agency ANI

Sonia Gandhi has been admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital since Monday after she suffered respiratory discomfort

The veteran Congress leader was kept under observation by a chest physician.

It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city, a hospital source told PTI, adding that she was admitted on Monday evening.

Gandhi turned 79 in December 2025.

She had complained of some respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that "her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated" due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution, accoring to reports.

Admitted as a precautionary measure: Doctors

Dr Swaroop, said that following a detailed medical examination, Sonia Gandhi's bronchial asthma was mildly exacerbated by the combined effects of cold weather and prevailing pollution levels in Delhi. As a precautionary measure, doctors decided to admit her for observation and further medical management.

"She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution. As a precautionary measure, she was admitted for further observation and treatment. At present, her condition is absolutely stable," Swaroop said in an official statement.

Providing further details on her treatment, the hospital chairman stated that the Congress MP is responding well to the treatment and she is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications. Swaroop added that the decision regarding her discharge will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress.

"At present, her condition is absolutely stable. She is responding well to treatment and is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications. The decision regarding her discharge will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress and is likely in a day or two," Swaroop said.