Sonia meets Cong leaders months after they wrote to her seeking party overhaul

This is the first time that Gandhi is meeting Congress leaders in person since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday met a group of party leaders who had written to her a few months ago seeking a complete overhaul of the organisation. This is the first time that Gandhi is meeting Congress leaders in person since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday met a group of party leaders who had written to her a few months ago seeking a complete overhaul of the organisation. This is the first time that Gandhi is meeting Congress leaders in person since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi is also attending the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi is also attending the meeting. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The meeting also includes some of Sonia Gandhi's close associates and is the first effort by the Congress leadership for a reproachment with those who raised questions over the leadership.

Those attending the meeting from among the letter-writers are Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, deputy leader of the party in the upper House Anand Sharma, former chief ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, and MPs Manish Tewari, Vivek Tankha and Shashi Tharoor.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and senior leader P Chidambaram are also part of the meeting, according to PTI sources.