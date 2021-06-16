"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of the vaccine. Rahul Gandhi will take the vaccine after his mandatory wait period ends," a senior leader told PTI.
The remarks come after BJP leaders questioned whether top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had taken the vaccine and asked for the details of their vaccinations to be made public.
The government has said that those who have tested positive for the coronavirus should take the vaccine three months after they fully recover.