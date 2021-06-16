OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sonia took both doses of Covid vaccine, Rahul Gandhi's vaccination delayed: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said party chief Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while Rahul Gandhi could not take the jabs yet as he had contracted the virus in May.

A senior party functionary said Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to take the vaccine on May 16, but he tested positive for the coronavirus a day before.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of the vaccine. Rahul Gandhi will take the vaccine after his mandatory wait period ends," a senior leader told PTI.

The remarks come after BJP leaders questioned whether top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had taken the vaccine and asked for the details of their vaccinations to be made public.

The government has said that those who have tested positive for the coronavirus should take the vaccine three months after they fully recover.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout