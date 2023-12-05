Sonia won't make me PM: Pranab told daughter Sharmistha after 2004 drama
Sharmistha, while providing a glimpse into the illustrious life of her father in 'In Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers', says the former president did not have any bitterness against Sonia Gandhi for not making him the prime minister
Sharmistha Mukherjee, the former Congress spokesperson and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, recalls her father’s response— in her upcoming book "In Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers"— when he was asked about his chances of becoming the prime minister in 2004, the former President said Sonia will not make him prime minister, reported PTI.