Sonowal asks Paradip Port to augment capacity to 500 mtpa by 2030

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The minister reviewed various infrastructure projects, PPA projects, functioning of the port, ease of business initiative, green initiative, business development activity of the Port.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, reviewed projects of Paradip Port and gave directions to the port for augmenting its capacity to 500 mtpa (million tonne per annum) by 2030.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, reviewed projects of Paradip Port and gave directions to the port for augmenting its capacity to 500 mtpa (million tonne per annum) by 2030.
The minister made his first official visit to Paradip Port authority in Odisha as part of regular review on 24 April, 2022. The minister reviewed various infrastructure projects, PPA Projects, functioning of the Port, ease of business initiative, green initiative, business development activity of the Port.
The minister made his first official visit to Paradip Port authority in Odisha as part of regular review on 24 April, 2022. The minister reviewed various infrastructure projects, PPA Projects, functioning of the Port, ease of business initiative, green initiative, business development activity of the Port.
Sonowal also inaugurated container scanner worth ₹29.68 crore that can scan up to 25 trucks per hour in scan mode. The container scanner complies with International Security Screening standards and reduces the need for manual inspection of containers providing high performance imaging capability with organic/inorganic material and celebration. It shall boost movement of container traffic in the Port.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sonowal also inaugurated container scanner worth ₹29.68 crore that can scan up to 25 trucks per hour in scan mode. The container scanner complies with International Security Screening standards and reduces the need for manual inspection of containers providing high performance imaging capability with organic/inorganic material and celebration. It shall boost movement of container traffic in the Port.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister laid Foundation Stone for 2nd exit-cum-road flyover (Gati-Shakti Project) as part of additional port connectivity from National Highway at Paradip Port. This road-cum-flyover of 2.4 kms long serve as alternative Entry/Exit option to/from the Port, facilitating in safe and congestion free movement of vehicles. Costing ₹93 crore it will help segregation of Cargo traffic from passenger movement to/from Port Township.
The minister laid Foundation Stone for 2nd exit-cum-road flyover (Gati-Shakti Project) as part of additional port connectivity from National Highway at Paradip Port. This road-cum-flyover of 2.4 kms long serve as alternative Entry/Exit option to/from the Port, facilitating in safe and congestion free movement of vehicles. Costing ₹93 crore it will help segregation of Cargo traffic from passenger movement to/from Port Township.
Sonowal also inaugurated the sewerage treatment plant and Paradip College Boy’s Hostel and participated in plantation dive at Aayush Garden .
Sonowal also inaugurated the sewerage treatment plant and Paradip College Boy’s Hostel and participated in plantation dive at Aayush Garden .
The minister also inaugurated the Biju Convention Centre and held meeting with stakeholders. He also reviewed progress with officials of IDCO, IOCL, on Paradip Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR). During the review of progress of PCPIR, he stressed on collaborative approach for faster development to bring overall development of the area.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister also inaugurated the Biju Convention Centre and held meeting with stakeholders. He also reviewed progress with officials of IDCO, IOCL, on Paradip Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR). During the review of progress of PCPIR, he stressed on collaborative approach for faster development to bring overall development of the area.