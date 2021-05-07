The BJP is also yet to hold a meeting of its parliamentary board, which normally decides key issues like who will be the chief minister of a state
The BJP had not announced a chief ministerial candidate before the March-April polls in Assam
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were on Friday called to New Delhi by the BJP central leadership, apparently to discuss about the leadership issue of the next government, five days after the saffron party-led alliance emerged victorious in the assembly elections, sources said.
Sonowal, who belongs to Assam's indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribals, and Sarma, the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, are expected to have a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP general B L Santhosh and others on Saturday, they said.