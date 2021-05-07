Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sonowal, Himanta called to Delhi to discuss CM issue

Sonowal, Himanta called to Delhi to discuss CM issue

Premium
Sonowal, Himanta called to Delhi to discuss CM issue
1 min read . 05:41 AM IST PTI

  • The BJP is also yet to hold a meeting of its parliamentary board, which normally decides key issues like who will be the chief minister of a state
  • The BJP had not announced a chief ministerial candidate before the March-April polls in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were on Friday called to New Delhi by the BJP central leadership, apparently to discuss about the leadership issue of the next government, five days after the saffron party-led alliance emerged victorious in the assembly elections, sources said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were on Friday called to New Delhi by the BJP central leadership, apparently to discuss about the leadership issue of the next government, five days after the saffron party-led alliance emerged victorious in the assembly elections, sources said.

Sonowal, who belongs to Assam's indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribals, and Sarma, the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, are expected to have a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP general B L Santhosh and others on Saturday, they said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Sonowal, who belongs to Assam's indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribals, and Sarma, the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, are expected to have a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP general B L Santhosh and others on Saturday, they said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

However, it is immediately not known whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the meeting, they added.

"Sonowal and Sarma will leave for New Delhi on Saturday for discussions on the formation of the next government," Assam BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami told PTI.

The meeting with Nadda is scheduled at 10:30 a.m., he added.

The BJP is also yet to hold a meeting of its parliamentary board, which normally decides key issues like who will be the chief minister of a state.

The BJP had not announced a chief ministerial candidate before the March-April polls in Assam.

In the 2016 elections, the BJP had projected Sonowal as its chief minister and won the election, forming the first saffron party government in the Northeast.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Uttarakhand govt to take 'major decision' by Monday to contain virus spread in villages: Minister

1 min read . 11:38 AM IST
Premium

NHPC carries out Covid vaccination drive for employees of Ministry of Power

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST
Premium

Telugu star Mahesh Babu announces new film

1 min read . 11:06 AM IST
Premium

Aadhaar must for social security benefits, registering on migrants’ database

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST

The BJP has been maintaining that it would decide who would be the chief minister of Assam after the elections.

In the results announced for the 126-member Assam assembly last Sunday, the BJP won 60 seats and its alliance partners AGP 9 and UPPL six seats. PTI ACB DG KR ZMN

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!