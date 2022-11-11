Sonowal inaugurates 7 jetties in Varanasi

Sonowal inaugurates 7 jetties in Varanasi3 min read . 07:51 PM IST
Union Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched seven jetties and laid foundation stone for another eight at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Union Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched seven jetties and laid foundation stone for another eight at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Union Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched seven jetties and laid foundation stone for another eight at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Union Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched seven jetties and laid foundation stone for another eight at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Speaking at the inauguration the minister said that the under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done for development from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh under the policy of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.
Speaking at the inauguration the minister said that the under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done for development from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh under the policy of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.
He added that the focus on “port-led development" is central to this vision to create seamless multi-modal connectivity for movement of people and cargo, with focus on removing barriers to last mile connectivity, emblematic of the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar and Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ vision.
He added that the focus on “port-led development" is central to this vision to create seamless multi-modal connectivity for movement of people and cargo, with focus on removing barriers to last mile connectivity, emblematic of the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar and Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ vision.
Addressing the occasion, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that not only will Uttar Pradesh benefit from the help of PM Gati Shakti Yojana, but the entire country will develop.
Addressing the occasion, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that not only will Uttar Pradesh benefit from the help of PM Gati Shakti Yojana, but the entire country will develop.
“Many schemes are implemented under the able leadership of Prime Minister, which is realizing the dream of Ek Bharat Shreshtha. This will help in easing the traffic from Varanasi to other places in the country. It will also help exports of agricultural and other products from Uttar Pradesh, which is a landlocked state, to efficiently reach sea ports through the inland waterways," he said.
“Many schemes are implemented under the able leadership of Prime Minister, which is realizing the dream of Ek Bharat Shreshtha. This will help in easing the traffic from Varanasi to other places in the country. It will also help exports of agricultural and other products from Uttar Pradesh, which is a landlocked state, to efficiently reach sea ports through the inland waterways," he said.
Under the Jal Marg Vikas Project -II (JMVP-II), also known as Arth Ganga, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is developing/upgrading 62 small community jetties along the river Ganga. These include 15 in Uttar Pradesh, 21 in Bihar, 3 in Jharkhand and 23 in West Bengal.
Under the Jal Marg Vikas Project -II (JMVP-II), also known as Arth Ganga, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is developing/upgrading 62 small community jetties along the river Ganga. These include 15 in Uttar Pradesh, 21 in Bihar, 3 in Jharkhand and 23 in West Bengal.
In UP, jetties are being developed on a 250 km stretch between Varanasi and Ballia. The jetties equipped with all passenger and administrative amenities will enable the movement of freight and passengers across the river resulting in time and cost savings.
In UP, jetties are being developed on a 250 km stretch between Varanasi and Ballia. The jetties equipped with all passenger and administrative amenities will enable the movement of freight and passengers across the river resulting in time and cost savings.
Operational jetties can boost small-scale industries, enhance the region’s cultural heritage, and generate employment opportunities that benefit communities. The focus on the development of inland waterways will help standardise development and operation, leading to better facilities and improvement in livelihood for local communities.
Operational jetties can boost small-scale industries, enhance the region’s cultural heritage, and generate employment opportunities that benefit communities. The focus on the development of inland waterways will help standardise development and operation, leading to better facilities and improvement in livelihood for local communities.
With its inherent advantage of being low-cost and environment-friendly, inland waterways transportation will now pave the way for reducing the uses of fossil fuel by introducing zero emission hydrogen fuel cell passenger catamaran vessel in Kashi.
With its inherent advantage of being low-cost and environment-friendly, inland waterways transportation will now pave the way for reducing the uses of fossil fuel by introducing zero emission hydrogen fuel cell passenger catamaran vessel in Kashi.
The Government through IWAI, has assigned this project to Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Kochi, which has recently delivered the country’s first indigenous Air Craft Carrier.
The Government through IWAI, has assigned this project to Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Kochi, which has recently delivered the country’s first indigenous Air Craft Carrier.
According to the MoU between IWAI and CSL, the design and development of the Zero Emission 100 pax Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Catamaran Vessel will be undertaken by CSL in collaboration with M/s KPIT, Pune. The catamaran vessel will be deployed at Varanasi after test and trial at Kochi. Based on the success of this Project, the technology can be adopted for greening of, cargo vessels, small country crafts etc. enabling significant reduction in pollution levels in the National Waterways.
According to the MoU between IWAI and CSL, the design and development of the Zero Emission 100 pax Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Catamaran Vessel will be undertaken by CSL in collaboration with M/s KPIT, Pune. The catamaran vessel will be deployed at Varanasi after test and trial at Kochi. Based on the success of this Project, the technology can be adopted for greening of, cargo vessels, small country crafts etc. enabling significant reduction in pollution levels in the National Waterways.
CSL will also build 8 Hybrid electric Catamaran vessels as per the MoU. The project was approved by the central government at a cost of Rs.130 crores. The vessels with a capacity of 50 pax will be deployed in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan and Guwahati.
CSL will also build 8 Hybrid electric Catamaran vessels as per the MoU. The project was approved by the central government at a cost of Rs.130 crores. The vessels with a capacity of 50 pax will be deployed in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan and Guwahati.