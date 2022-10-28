Sonowal inaugurates ‘Ayush Utsav’ in Kashmir

Sonowal inaugurates ‘Ayush Utsav’ in Kashmir2 min read . 08:24 PM IST
- Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal kicked off Ayush Utsav at the Government Unani Medical College & Hospital in Kashmir
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Ayush Utsav at the Government Unani Medical College & Hospital (GUMC) in Ganderbal, Kashmir.
With the focus of the government to enable traditional medicinal practices to supplement modern patient care, the Ayush Utsav was launched with the inauguration of a seminar titled ‘Bridging the Gaps in Healthcare: Ayush, a Promising Recourse’ was inaugurated by the Union Ayush Minister.
The discussion also witnessed display of medicinal herbs, posters by the students as well as a video documentary by the Directorate of Ayush at the premises. A video documentary was also displayed to showcase the strengths & progress Ayush system of medicine has achieved in Jammu & Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “The importance of our rich traditional medicinal practices must be optimally used for the benefit & enrichment of human lives. Under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, there has been a concerted effort to promote the Ayush medicinal practices and supplement it with the modern medicinal treatments for a holistic recovery and wellness of the people.“
“Taking the vision of PM Modi forward, it is a matter of great pride that the Global Centre of Traditional Medicine is coming up in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This is a brilliant news for further bolstering of the traditional medicinal practices in India as well as globally," he added.
In order to enable emergency medical services, the Union Minister earlier inaugurated a three-day First Aid/BLS training workshop at Sonmarg keeping the tourist destination for the benefit of the needy at the busy tourist destination of the region.
The Minister was apprised by CMO Ganderbal about the significance of First Aid/BLS Training and the keen focus of Director Health Services,Kashmir in outreach skills based training programmes for the interest of general public at large.
Later the minister was briefed by the Master Trainer BLS of DHSK about the BLS modules that are being deliberated to the stakeholders on simulation based methodology. The training is first of its kind and is being conducted for the first time in Sonmarg as it is thrown open as all weather tourist destination.
Sonowal also visited Trout Fish farm - hammer - and inspected the facilities available at the farm like race ways, circular pond, stocking pond, ova house, indoor rearing hatchery, trout feed mill, recreational fish pond etc.
It is to be noted that the GUMC, Ganderbal has been constructed at a cost of 32.50 crores by J&K Housing Board. Pertinently, the Government Unani Medical College (GUMC) and Hospital Ganderbal Kashmir was granted permission by Central Government to start the First Batch of Bachelors in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) course from the academic session of 2020-21 with an intake capacity of 60 seats.
