Sonowal inaugurates NTCWPC at IIT Madras2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:38 PM IST
- This centre aims at enabling research & development for the marine sector enabling solutions towards achieving the ultimate goal of building a robust marine industry in the country, ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said
NEW DELHI : Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday inaugurated the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCWPC), IIT Madras – Discovery Campus at Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
