Sonowal joins Rozgar Mela from Maligaon in Guwahati

NEW DELHI: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal joined the Rozgar Mela from Maligaon in Guwahati where more than 200 successful candidates were handed appointment letters.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “Today is a historic day for the youth of the country. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as many as 75,000 youths of the country joined the work force.“
“As Modi ji rightly highlighted, the role of our youth in shaping and building the new India during the Amrit Kaal is crucial for India to become an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. The government led by Modi ji remains deeply committed to empower the youth of the country and enable them to become drivers of this new strong India."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the ‘Rozgar Mela’ - a recruitment drive for providing employment to 10 lakh people, and called it an “important milestone" for India.
In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “Today’s initiative will be a significant step towards fulfilling the prime minister’s continuous commitment to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens. As per the directions of the prime minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode.‘
The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries/departments . The appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C.
The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, and MTS among others, the PMO said.
These recruitments are being done in mission mode by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Board. Selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled for expeditious recruitment.
