Sonowal launches India's first Centre of Excellence for Green Port & Shipping
- The Centre will help on policy and regulatory support to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for developing regulatory framework
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday announced India’s first National Centre of Excellence for Green Port & Shipping (NCoEGPS) a major initiative by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping towards providing greener solutions.
“The centre aims to develop a regulatory framework and alternate technology adoption road map for Green Shipping to foster carbon neutrality and circular economy (CE) in shipping sector in India," the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.
India intends to increase the share of renewable energy to 60% of the total power demand of each of its major ports from a present share of less than 10%. This will be through solar and wind-generated power.
Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “It is my immense pleasure to announce establishment of India’s first centre of excellence for Green Port & Shipping as a major attempt by the Ministry towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s Mission LiFE movement. As per the vision of PM Modi, this movement, is going to be an India led global movement for collective action to protect & preserve Enviornment. This centre is an important step towards this movement as it aims to transform ports and shipping turn more Enviornment friendly.“
The Deendayal Port Authority Kandla, Paradip Port Authority, Paradip, V.O Chidambaranar Port Authority, Thoothukudi and Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi have all extended their support to the ministry to set up this centre. The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is the knowledge and implementation partner for this project.
Adding further on this, the Minister said, “This Centre will help on policy and regulatory support to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for developing regulatory framework and alternate technology adoption roadmap for Green Shipping to foster carbon neutrality and circular economy (CE) in shipping sector in India. I thank all the stakeholders of this project for hedging their resources towards a very important aspect of the sector."
The ports have also aimed to reduce Carbon emissions per ton of cargo handled by 30% by 2030. The Maritime Vision Document 2030, released by PM Modi is a 10 Year blueprint on India’s vision of a sustainable Maritime sector and vibrant blue economy. India has been selected as the first country under the IMO Green Voyage 2050 project to conduct a pilot project related to Green Shipping.
