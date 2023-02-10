New Delhi: Ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal met Norway minister Jan Christian Vestre to discuss issues of bilateral interest, according to an official release on Friday.

“During the meeting, the ministers talked about green ports and shipping, training of seafarers, use of alternative fuels like green ammonia and hydrogen for futuristic shipping and sustainable ship recycling," the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

The implementation of green coastal shipping programme solutions in India was also deliberated during the interaction. India and Norway reiterated their commitment towards harnessing the niche technologies to implement zero emission solutions in the ports and shipping sectors.

“In recent years, both countries have increasingly tapped their bilateral economic and technical complementarities. Indo-Norwegian bilateral ties are marked by regular exchanges of high-level visits between the two countries. The last Joint Working Group Maritime meeting between the two countries was held in November 2022," the ministry added.

The ministry also participated in the 5th edition of India-Norway Task Force on Blue Economy in June 2022. “India is a part of the GreenVoyage2050 - a partnership project between the Government of Norway and IMO launched in May 2019 aiming to transform the shipping industry towards a lower carbon future," the ministry said.

Sonowal said that the visit of the Norway minister to India will give a fillip to the growing maritime cooperation in shipping and Ports between the two countries. “To fulfil the vision of green ports and green shipping of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are also looking forward to Norway to share their expertise on hydrogen fuel cell ferries, autonomous surface vessels, low-emission LNG-hybrid vessels, zero emission solar battery Ro-RO ferry vessels, inland and coastal LPG/LNG carriers."