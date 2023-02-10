Sonowal, Norway trade minister discuss shipping, ports-related matters
During the meeting, the ministers discussed green ports and shipping, training of seafarers, use of alternative fuels like green ammonia and hydrogen for futuristic shipping and sustainable ship recycling
New Delhi: Ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal met Norway minister Jan Christian Vestre to discuss issues of bilateral interest, according to an official release on Friday.
