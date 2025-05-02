Sonu Nigam Kannada song request in Bengaluru sparks row on internet; netizens say ‘Should stop giving him work’

Sonu Nigam lost his cool during one of his concerts in Bengaluru when a student asked him to sing in Kannada while shouting “Kannada, Kannada”. The singer stopped his performance in the mid and said, “This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam. Please see who is standing before you. I love you guys.” It has sparked a debate on the internet, with some praising Nigam, while others slamming him for fuming over the request.

“In my career, I have sung in multiple languages but the best songs that I have ever sung is in the Kannada language. Whenever I come to your city, I come with lots of love. We do a lot of shows in a lot of places, but whenever we have shows in Karnataka we come with a lot of respect for you. You have treated me like your family, but I didn’t like when the boy there, who is not even as old as my career, is rudely threatening me to sing in Kannada,” Nigam said in a viral video.

Netizens react on Sonu Nigam Kannada controversy One of the users remarked, “I wonder why didn’t they called any Kannada singer Lol.” Another questioned, “In what way the pahalgam incident is related Mr. Sonu Nigam.” A social media user commented, “I am glad he stood up and addressed the elephant in the room. This division is cancerous. It will eat up the world.”

Also Read | Bengaluru-based startup helps gig workers get jobs using Open AI