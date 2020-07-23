Budget carrier SpiceJet has joined actor Sonu Sood to bring back 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan. " SpiceJet ...will operate nine charter flights to evacuate over 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for over two months. This special repatriation mission...has been undertaken by SpiceJet in association with film actor Sonu Sood," the press release noted.

The airlines today announced it will operate nine charter flights in the Central Asian country. The first flight took off today to bring back 135 students from Bishkek to Varanasi.

"SpiceJet operated the first charter flight from Bishkek (capital of Kyrgyzstan) to bring back 135 students to their hometown of Varanasi today," the airline said in a press release.

"In association with reel-life & real-life hero @SonuSood, we’re reuniting Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for 4 months, with their loved ones! Glimpses of the happy, grateful faces on the 1st flight of this extraordinary mission," the airlines posted on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood tweeted today, "Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind."

SpiceJet has operated over 400 charter flights to repatriate around 65,000 Indians from countries like Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Sonu Sood on Wednesday launched an app to offer support to workers in finding right job opportunities in various sectors across the country. "Extensive consultations have been held with top organisations that're involved at the grassroots level in skilling and placing the youth below the poverty line, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, government functionaries, strategy consultants, technology start ups and above all the returned migrants whom I have helped," Sood said in a statement.

