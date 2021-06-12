Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has announced free coaching scholarships for those aspiring to join civil services. He has launched a new initiative —SAMBHAVAM— to help IAS aspirants. Announcing the decision on Friday, Sood said: "Karni hai IAS ki tayyari...Hum lenge aapki zimmedari (want to prepare for IAS...we will take the responsibility). Thrilled to announce the launch of 'SAMBHAVAM'. A @SoodFoundation & @diyanewdelhi initiative."

Karni hai IAS ki tayyari ✍️

Hum lenge aapki zimmedari 🙏🏻



Thrilled to announce the launch of 'SAMBHAVAM'.

A @SoodFoundation & @diyanewdelhi initiative.



Details on https://t.co/YO6UJqRIR5 pic.twitter.com/NvFgpL1Llj — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2021

Sood has pledged free IAS coaching scholarships for aspiring candidates. As per his post on Twitter, last date for application submission is June 30.

Aspirants can register on Sood Foundation by visiting - www.soodcharityfoundation.org

Sood has been helping people in need ever since the Covid pandemic broke last year. His efforts were seen for first time last year when he arranged transportation for thousands of migrants stuck in various parts of the country due to imposition of lockdown. Since then, his foundation has been helping people seeking his assistance.

In the second wave of Covid, Sood helped people with medical oxygen, ambulances and other life-saving medicines.

In his latest tweet posted on Saturday, Sood said: "When life blesses you financially, don't raise your standard of living. Raise your standard of giving."





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.