Actor Sonu Sood, who gained immense praise for his humanitarian efforts during COVID 19 is facing an arrest warrant. A court in Punjab issued an arrest warrant against the Bollywood actor in connection with an alleged fraud case.

The case was filed by a Ludhiana-based lawyer, Rajesh Khanna, in association with a ₹10 lakh fraud case. The lawyer claimed that he fell prey to a fraud case and lost a massive chunk of money. Here are all the details about the case and the reason behind the arrest warrant issued against Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood arrest: Why is the Bollywood actor facing arrest warrant? Sonu Sood failed to appear before court during the hearing of the fraud case. As the Bollywood actor failed to respond to multiple summons issued to him in connection with the case, the court issued an arrest warrant against Sonu Sood, reported ANI.

The Ludhiana court has directed the Officer In-Charge of Oshiwara Police Station, Andheri West, Mumbai, to arrest Sonu Sood.

“Sonu Sood, (S/o, W/o, D/o) resident of R/O H.NO 605/606 Casablanc Apartment, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way to avoid service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court…,” ANI quoted the order.

"You are hereby directed to return this warrant on or before 10-02-2025 with an endorsement certifying the day on and the manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed," the order further read.