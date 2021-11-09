Indian actor and youth icon Sonu Sood joins ha with Post K-12 Mentoring startup Intercell to provide seamless and affordable career mentoring to students through technology solutions.

The collaboration aims to provide career advice and direction to new Graduates and Young Professionals through mentoring by leading industry professionals across the world, a release said.

Post pandemic, there is a growing need to guide and assist career aspirants, especially in challenging times, amidst the plethora of opportunities available to them. Intercell solves the problem of finding the right mentors to guide students and professionals, it added

Commenting on this partnership, Sonu Sood said, "It is very important to help Graduates and Young professionals succeed in their careers. With the help of technology now we will bring the best Mentors from the world to give Career Mentoring to our youth in India."

Updating the same on Twitter, Sood posted, Your career success is now our responsibility.

Arunabh Varma, Founder and CEO Intercell, remarked, "We are extremely excited to partner with Sonu Sood to establish the category of Mentoring in India. He is a Youth Icon with a massive following and will help Intercell to position itself in both the B2C and B2B category. We aim to provide seamless Mentoring services to Graduates and Young Professionals. To uncover the secret of a successful career, our network of Global Mentors come to the aid of innumerable students and professionals across the globe."

