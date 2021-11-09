Sonu Sood backs K-12 Mentoring startup to guide young professionals

Arunabh Varma, Founder and CEO Intercell, remarked, "We are extremely excited to partner with Sonu Sood to establish the category of Mentoring in India. He is a Youth Icon with a massive following and will help Intercell to position itself in both the B2C and B2B category. We aim to provide seamless Mentoring services to Graduates and Young Professionals. To uncover the secret of a successful career, our network of Global Mentors come to the aid of innumerable students and professionals across the globe."

