Sonu Sood delivers on his tractor promise made to Chittoor girls found ploughing

After offering to help two daughters of a farmer in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, who were forced to pull the plough to aid their father in farming amid novel coronavirus lockdown, actor Sonu Sood delivered on his promise today.

The actor became aware of the farmer Nageswara Rao and his family's situation and offered to help the daughters after a video of girls pulling the plough like oxen became viral on social media and caught his attention.

In a tweet earlier, Sood posted, "Let the girls focus on their education," and said he would provide them a tractor to help them fight the crisis.

"This family doesn't deserve a pair of ox. They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed," he tweeted.

The tractor has been delivered to the family late Sunday evening.

Praising the actor for his generous gesture in providing help to the needy, former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu applauded him for his inspiring effort. In a tweet, Naidu also extended his help for the family and said that he would be taking care of the education of the two daughters.

Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams pic.twitter.com/g2z7Ot9dl3 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 26, 2020

Due to the pandemic, people lost their employment and income. Farmers have no money for agriculture and Nageswara Rao is one such farmer from Rajuvaripalle village, Madanapalle Mandal in Chittoor district. He has no money to hire a tractor or oxen. So, his family joined in and started cultivation on their own. While the daughters, Vennela and Chandana pulled the plough, Nageswara Rao and his wife sowed the seeds.

Vennela, the elder daughter said, "We were residing in Madanapalli for the last 15 years and had a tea stall there. After the lockdown was implemented, we closed our stall and stayed in our residence for a month. With little money left, we returned to our native village in Rajuvaripalle. But we did not have enough money to hire tractors to cultivate the land. So, we started helping our father," as reported by news agency ANI.

Lalita, the mother of the girls, said, "Our business was hampered due to the lockdown. After one month of lockdown, all our resources were exhausted. So, we returned to our native village. As there are good rains this year, we started agriculture work. But we have no money to rent a tractor. The rent of the tractor is ₹1,500 per hour. So, we decided to do the work on our own. I, along with my husband and daughters, are together performing the tasks."

