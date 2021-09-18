Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sonu Sood evaded tax of over 20 crore: Income Tax department

Sonu Sood evaded tax of over 20 crore: Income Tax department

Premium
Actor Sonu Sood
1 min read . 02:01 PM IST Livemint

The department had launched the action against the 48-year-old actor and some people linked to him on Wednesday and the action continued.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The CBDT on Saturday said that actor Sonu Sood and his associates evaded tax of 20 crore and claimed that after the Income Tax Department raided him and a linked Lucknow-based infrastructure group it was found that he routed his "unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities".

The CBDT on Saturday said that actor Sonu Sood and his associates evaded tax of 20 crore and claimed that after the Income Tax Department raided him and a linked Lucknow-based infrastructure group it was found that he routed his "unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities".

It also accused Sood of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.

It also accused Sood of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.

The department had launched searches against the 48-year-old actor and the Lucknow-based group of industries involved in infrastructure on September 15 and the CBDT said the action was continuing.

The department had launched searches against the 48-year-old actor and the Lucknow-based group of industries involved in infrastructure on September 15 and the CBDT said the action was continuing.

"During the course of search at the premises of the actor &his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

"During the course of search at the premises of the actor &his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

"The total amount of tax evaded unearthed so far, amounts to more than 20 crore", CBDT said. 

"The total amount of tax evaded unearthed so far, amounts to more than 20 crore", CBDT said. 

The CBDT said 1.8 crore cash has been seized during the raids and 11 lockers have been placed under "prohibitory orders".

The CBDT said 1.8 crore cash has been seized during the raids and 11 lockers have been placed under "prohibitory orders".

I-T department has widened its tax evasion probe against actor Sonu Sood as it raided multiple premises in Mumbai on Friday. 

I-T department has widened its tax evasion probe against actor Sonu Sood as it raided multiple premises in Mumbai on Friday. 

On Wednesday, the action was carried out in at least half a dozen locations in the metropolitan city and Lucknow.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

On Wednesday, the action was carried out in at least half a dozen locations in the metropolitan city and Lucknow.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!