Sonu Sood faces backlash for sending ‘wrong message’ with this ‘dangerous’ stunt

Sonu Sood faces backlash for sending ‘wrong message’ with this ‘dangerous’ stunt2 min read . 05:46 AM IST
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is India’s Covid hero known for helping thousands of people during the pandemic-infused lockdown.
Sonu Sood has been criticised by Northern Railway for riding on the footboard of a train, calling it "dangerous". Northern Railway claimed that the Bollywood actor was sending a wrong message to the country and referred to him as the role model for the Indian people.
"You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Travelling on train steps is dangerous, and this type of video may send the wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey," Northern Railway tweeted.
This tweet was made in response to a train ride footage that actor Sonu Sood released on December 13 in which he could be seen sitting on the footboard. The actor appeared to be taking pleasure in the train's moving wind as he held onto the handle next to him.
The Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate forbade him from pulling this trick in real life, citing that it was risky. "@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of 'Entertainment' in movies, not real life! Let's follow all safety guidelines and ensure a 'Happy New Year' for all," GRP Mumbai tweeted.
There was a backlash against Sonu Sood on social media as well. “Being a role model for many across the country, you should NOT post or encourage such videos! If your enthusiastic fans start making videos sitting at the open entrance of a running train, it will put their lives in serious danger," wrote one user.
“Being a big real life hero do not post this kind of videos 'Pardon if you feel bad'. This can make youngsters copy and can be a reason for accidents," wrote another.
“Travelling by sitting on the door of the train is an invitation to an accident. You are an inspiration to millions of people, crores of people are your fans. By doing this your fans can also do the same. So please delete this video Inspire people to travel safely," came from another user.
Sonu Sood, India’s Covid hero known for helping thousands of people during the pandemic-infused lockdown, received many messages seeking help at the same time. As replies to the same video, many tried reaching out to the actor for various people in need of urgent help.
(With agency inputs)
