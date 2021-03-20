Responding to Indian airline SpiceJet's tribute, actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter to thank all for the love and remembering his parents he said, "Miss my parents more."

The actor has been lauded on social media time and again for his efforts to send thousands of stranded migrants to their hometown during the lockdown and for flying back home stranded Indian students during the pandemic. As a tribute to his effort, private airline SpiceJet honoured the actor by dedicating an aircraft livery.

Sood had lost his mother Saroj Sood in 2007 and his father died in 2016. He had come to Mumbai from the Punjab town with a dream to become an actor. Apart from doing his bit for the stranded migrant labourers during the lockdown, he offered his hotel in Mumbai for healthcare professionals to stay when the pandemic was at its peak. He had also launched a toll free helpline for migrants so that those in need of assistance could share their details over a phone call.

Responding to the special tribute, the actor posted pictures of the plane on Twitter and said "Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more."

As an actor, Sood is well-known for playing the role of antagonists in several Bollywood movies.

