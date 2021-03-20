OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sonu Sood gets special livery from SpiceJet; remembers 'coming to Mumbai on unreserved ticket

Sonu Sood gets special livery from SpiceJet; remembers 'coming to Mumbai on unreserved ticket

SpiceJet honours Sonu Sood with special plane for his effort during pandemic
SpiceJet honours Sonu Sood with special plane for his effort during pandemic
 1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2021, 08:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The actor has been lauded on social media time and again for his efforts to send thousands of stranded migrants to their hometown during the lockdown
  • SpiceJet recently dedicated a special aircraft to the actor, which reads: A salute to the saviour and carries a photo of him.

Responding to Indian airline SpiceJet's tribute, actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter to thank all for the love and remembering his parents he said, "Miss my parents more."

The actor has been lauded on social media time and again for his efforts to send thousands of stranded migrants to their hometown during the lockdown and for flying back home stranded Indian students during the pandemic. As a tribute to his effort, private airline SpiceJet honoured the actor by dedicating an aircraft livery.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Sood had lost his mother Saroj Sood in 2007 and his father died in 2016. He had come to Mumbai from the Punjab town with a dream to become an actor. Apart from doing his bit for the stranded migrant labourers during the lockdown, he offered his hotel in Mumbai for healthcare professionals to stay when the pandemic was at its peak. He had also launched a toll free helpline for migrants so that those in need of assistance could share their details over a phone call.

Responding to the special tribute, the actor posted pictures of the plane on Twitter and said "Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more."

As an actor, Sood is well-known for playing the role of antagonists in several Bollywood movies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout