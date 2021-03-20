Sood had lost his mother Saroj Sood in 2007 and his father died in 2016. He had come to Mumbai from the Punjab town with a dream to become an actor. Apart from doing his bit for the stranded migrant labourers during the lockdown, he offered his hotel in Mumbai for healthcare professionals to stay when the pandemic was at its peak. He had also launched a toll free helpline for migrants so that those in need of assistance could share their details over a phone call.